alopecia

Weight loss and diabetes jabs linked to increased risk of hair loss, study finds

Known collectively as GLP-1 receptor agonists, these jabs are often referred to by their brand names, like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.
7.51am, 23 Jul 2026
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THE USE OF weight loss and diabetes jabs has been linked to the increased risk of hair loss, a new study published by the British Medical Journal found.

Known collectively as GLP-1 receptor agonists, these jabs are often referred to by their brand names, like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Originally designed as drugs to help people with diabetes from further weight gain, they have surged in popularity as a vehicle to weight loss for the general public. The drugs mimic a naturally-occurring hormone, and slow digestion, signalling to the user’s brain that they are full.

The study found that the use of GLP-1 agonists is associated with an increased risk of alopecia in adults.

Researchers said the absolute risk is low, but information on these potential side effects may inform treatment decisions.

Compared with other drugs used specifically to treat diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists were found to be 37% more likely to cause hair loss than SGLT-2 inhibitors, and 68% more likely than DPP-4 inhibitors.

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These other forms of drugs are oral drugs rather than jabs and target blood sugar.

Researchers said the association was specific to non-scarring alopecia, where hair follicles remain intact, leaving the potential for regrowth.

They also noted that rapid weight loss is commonly associated with hair loss.

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