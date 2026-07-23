Tour de France climax, camogie semis, and can Mayo end their 75-year wait?

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ONE OF IRISH sport’s most dramatic sagas will continue on Sunday afternoon as Mayo seek to win their first All-Ireland football title since 1951, but standing in their way at Croke Park are reigning champions and favourites Kerry.
On Saturday evening, the All-Ireland camogie finalists will be determined, with Galway facing Kilkenny and Cork taking on Tipp in the semi-finals. In F1, the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, while the Tour de France also reaches it climax across the weekend.
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