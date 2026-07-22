Woman arrested over alleged deception of UCD released without charge

A WOMAN IN her 20s who was arrested over allegations of deception against University College Dublin (UCD) has been released without charge.

The woman was arrested in Dublin city centre on Tuesday afternoon and was detained in a garda station on the southside of the city.

Gardaí had confirmed that the arrest was for alleged deception against a third-level institution.

It’s understood gardaí seized electronic devices as part of the investigation.

She has since been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal case

The arrest is understood to have been connected to the case of a UCD medical student who claimed she was raped by a fellow student, and took legal action against UCD over its handling of her situation.

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The student began an appeal on Tuesday against the High Court’s dismissal of her case against the university.

The student originally sued UCD over its handling of her academic progression.

She claimed the university failed to make reasonable allowances after the alleged assault and subsequent pregnancy, forcing her to choose between continuing her studies and accessing healthcare.

The university denied the claims.

In April, the High Court dismissed her action, finding UCD had acted lawfully and had not breached its own policies or discriminated against the student.

The court found the university had made significant efforts to support her and was entitled to require her to follow an academic plan before progressing through her medical degree.

The garda investigation began after UCD notified gardaí of potential image-based abuse related to the student’s case.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor, Sinead O’Carroll and Andrew Walsh.