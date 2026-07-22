Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork announced the birth of three endangered Asian lion cubs, born on 1 July. Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO / OSM PHOTO

INTERNATIONAL

If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild, Trump said. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GERMANY: A group of Irish politicians who travelled to Germany to attend the trial of Irish activist Daniel Tatlow-Devally said they had concerns about the fairness of the proceedings, with one TD describing it as a “show trial”.

#NETANYAHU: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration does not have the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city, but called on the US federal government to enforce an International Criminal Court warrant against him.

#IRAN: Fresh US strikes triggered air defences in Iran this morning after Trump warned he was “not finished” with a war that has already cost his nation $37.5 billion.

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#EPSTEIN: A French modelling scout with close ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein was found dead at his home outside Paris.

#OPEN AI: ChatGPT make OpenAI said its artificial intelligence system hacked into another AI company on its own in what the firm called an “unprecedented cyber incident”.

PARTING SHOT

Mother Jambi with her newborn cubs. It's the first time more than one Sumatran tiger cub has been born in a single litter at the park. Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO / OSM PHOTO

Fota Wildlife Park announced the births of two Sumatran tiger cubs and three Asian lion cubs, calling their arrival a “landmark moment” for its conservation breeding programme.

The Sumatran tiger cubs were born on 16 June to mother Jambi and father Batak while the lion cubs arrived on 1 July to mother Arya and father Yali.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, meaning they are close to being extinct in the wild. The smallest subspecies of tiger, they come from the Indonesian island of Sumatra and have a deeper orange coat that their larger counterparts.

There are only around 350 Sumatran tigers left in the wild.

Asian lions are classified as endangered and the only wild population is located in India’s Gir Forest, where there were 891 individuals last recorded in 2025.