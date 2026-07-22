Army bomb squad requested after gardaí stop vehicle in Co Monaghan

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GARDAÍ HAVE REQUESTED the assistance of the army bomb squad after stopping a vehicle in Co Monaghan.
At around 3pm, gardaí stopped a vehicle travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan.
Following the vehicle stop, gardaí requested the assistance of the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.
A garda spokesperson said that as this is an ongoing operation, there is no further comment.
Meanwhile, the Defence Forces said that it does not comment on ongoing operations due to operational security reasons.
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