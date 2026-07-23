Wildfire on Tipperary mountain spread 'significantly' through forestry overnight

A WILDFIRE ON the Tipperary mountain “progressed significantly” overnight despite efforts from firefighting crews, a spokesperson for forestry agency Coillte said.

The fire on Slievenamon, outside Clonmel, was first reported to the emergency services on Monday morning. It spread to a Coillte forest on Wednesday and continues to burn through forestry on the mountain.

Coillte’s Pat Neville told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the spread of the fire is despite the “best efforts” of fire crews and emergency responders.

He said the focus is on containing the fire, and he cannot speak to the damage caused.

Tipperary Fire Service is monitoring risks to nearby properties and communities, Neville continued.

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The spokesperson also urged the public to remain away from the scene and not to fly any drones over the area, as helicopters are in use to support crews on the ground with subduing the fire.

Helicopter carries water towards wildfire that isburning across Slievenamon in Co Tipperary RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

“It’s a very large wildfire and it’s visible from a large area away. It is quite a spectacle, but we would really ask and urge the public not to approach the area at all.”

The public are also urged not to light any outdoor fires or use barbecues, as well as being careful with cigarettes.

Additional crews and resources will be deployed today.

Residents downwind of the fire have been advised to keep windows and doors closed and vulnerable groups, including older people and those with respiratory conditions, have been urged to take extra care.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but very warm and dry conditions have provided conditions that mean wildfires can spread very quickly.