Former Irish rugby star Shane Horgan sued over repossession of Dublin property worth €675k

RUGBY GREAT AND regular television analyst of the sport, Shane Horgan, has been sued by Pepper Finance Corporation for re-possession of his €675,000 property at John Dillon Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8.

Dublin County Registrar Patricia Hickey was told today that Horgan, of Leinster, Ireland and British and Ireland Lions rugby fame, had failed to turn up in her court to answer the bank’s bid to recover the property on foot of arrears.

Barrister Stephanie Donald, who appeared with Shaula Connaughton-Deeny BL and Cork-based RDJ Solicitors, for the bank told Registrar Hickey that Pepper Finance had attempted to serve Horgan with the possession proceedings by registered post, but the letter had been returned ‘not called for’ by An Post.

The bank’s Civil Bill, which was opened to Registrar Hickey, claimed that Pepper Finance had taken over Irish Life and Permanent TSB’s €675,000 loan granted to Horgan on 1 June 2006 and was seeking to recover the property or full repayment of the now outstanding total debt of €684,664.

The bank alleged that Horgan had reneged on mortgage repayments to the extent of €8,889 which arrears were included in the total debt.

When Horgan’s case came up on today’s possession list, Registrar Hickey directed that he be called both in court and over a speaker system, but there was no appearance by either Horgan or any legal representative on his behalf.

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Hickey asked Donald if she or the bank’s solicitors knew where Horgan was and was told by Donald that RDJ Solicitors were going to take up that matter and would be attempting to make personal service on Horgan.

County Registrar Hickey adjourned the proceedings for three months to facilitate service.

In the absence of effective service of the proceedings on Horgan he would not have known of the bank’s attempt today to recover his property the address of which was stated to be Zero, John Dillon Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8.

The bank claimed Horgan had been registered as full owner of the property on 12 May 2011 and a condition of the mortgage provided that the total debt shall become immediately repayable if Horgan defaulted in the making of two monthly repayments.

The Civil Bill claimed that by letter dated 23 January 2025 the bank’s solicitors wrote to Horgan demanding that he deliver up possession of the property within seven days in default of which proceedings seeking possession would issue without further notice.

“Despite the letter the defendant failed to deliver up possession of the premises,” the Civil Bill stated.

The proceedings stand adjourned.