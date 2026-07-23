Peter Thiel’s Dialog is suing Powerscourt Hotel over cancelled invite-only conference

PETER THIEL’S DIALOG is suing Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow over the cancellation of a planned, invite-only conference.

The case has been lodged before the High Court’s commercial division, which hears disputes involving more than €1 million.

Legal proceedings were initiated on Monday by Stonebrick LLC Trading as Dialog, with Powerscourt Hotel and Powerscourt Estate listed as the defendants.

Thiel has a net worth of around $27 billion (€23.7 billion) and co-founded PayPal and Palantir.

He also founded Dialog, which is an invite-only organisation that is sometimes compared to Bilderberg and the World Economic Forum.

The organisation hosts invitation only retreats which are often attended by several hundred people and last several days.

In June, it was leaked that a Dialog conference would be held in Powerscourt Hotel from 12-16 August.

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The planned event in Powerscourt Hotel was expected to bring together more than 200 senior figures from politics, technology, defence and finance.

It’s understood that Elon Musk would have been among the invited attendees.

The since-cancelled event drew criticism over the involvement of the controversial tech billionaire and Palantir’s links to the Israeli military.

Politicians, including Labour TD Duncan Smith, had also questioned whether Irish taxpayers would face security costs associated with hosting the conference.

The hotel is a tenant of Powerscourt Estate, and in a statement after the cancellation, Powerscourt Estate said that “following a period of great concern”, it was “relieved and pleased” to announce that the Dialog event would no longer go ahead.

Powerscourt Estate also thanked its staff, neighbours, supporters and legal team for their backing “through this difficult and challenging time”.

Powerscourt Estate had previously stated that it would cancel the event if it could, but argued it was prevented from doing so because the Powerscourt Hotel operates as a separate business.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

In a separate statement, Powerscourt Hotel confirmed that “a publicised event scheduled to take place in August will now not be taking place at the hotel”.