Edenderry Garda Station remains closed this afternoon following the incident on Wednesday. Eamonn Farrell/Rolling News
Edenderry

Two gardaí released from hospital after becoming unwell while handling seized vape products

Edenderry Garda Station was evacuated on Wednesday and closed for “operational reasons”, with specialist deep cleaning due to take place.
4.00pm, 23 Jul 2026
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TWO GARDAÍ WHO were hospitalised after becoming unwell while on duty at Edenderry garda station in Co Offaly have been released from hospital, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The two garda members became unwell on Wednesday after being involved in processing vape products.

The products were seized from a commercial premises as part of an ongoing investigation.

It’s understood gardaí had requested the assistance of the Defence Forces to the station on Wednesday evening. 

A garda spokesperson said in a statement this afternoon that both members have since been released from hospital.

“An Garda Síochána continues to provide welfare support to the members and their families,” the spokesperson said.

Edenderry Garda Station remains closed while gardaí continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

The station was evacuated on Wednesday and closed for “operational reasons”, with specialist deep cleaning due to take place.

Policing services in the area continue to be provided from Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time and enquiries are “ongoing”.

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