Murder investigation launched after man dies in hospital following Belfast assault

THE PSNI HAS launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in north Belfast.

Shortly before 6pm on Monday, 20 July, the PSNI received a report of an assault at a residential property in the Duncairn Parade area.

Officers attended the scene, alongside personnel from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Paul Mackin Junior (44) was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three men – aged 40, 41 and 32 – were arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mackin Junior, from the north Belfast area, died in hospital on Wednesday evening.

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The 41-year-old man, who remained in custody, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 32-year-old man has been released unconditionally, while the 40-year-old man has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said “our thoughts are with Paul’s family at this incredibly difficult time”.

The spokesperson called for the public to “avoid speculation on the circumstances around this matter, which is upsetting for the family and friends of Mackin, and could have a detrimental impact on criminal justice proceedings”.

The PSNI also appealed to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with their investigation to contact detectives.

Information can also be provided online at www.reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org