MI5 and PSNI to pay damages to journalist Vincent Kearney for illegally obtaining his phone data

FORMER BBC JOURNALIST Vincent Kearney has been awarded a total of £20,000 (€23,000) in damages from MI5 and the Police Service of Northern Ireland by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) after the bodies unlawfully obtained his data.

The security service previously admitted it breached the rights of Mr Kearney, now the Northern Ireland editor at RTÉ, when obtaining the data.

The PSNI and Metropolitan Police also made concessions during proceedings brought by Mr Kearney at the IPT.

In a judgment on Thursday, three judges at the IPT awarded Mr Kearney £10,000 (€12,000) in damages from the PSNI and the same award against MI5, finding there was “no reason to distinguish between the conduct” of the two organisations.

Lady Carmichael, Mr Justice Chamberlain and Stephen Shaw KC said that “the interferences in this case were numerous, and took place over a period of years”.

The judges continued: “The heightened protection provided to journalists is not for the benefit of the journalist personally, but for the public interest in the ability of his readers or audience to receive information from him.”

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Mr Kearney brought legal action after reports that documents in the case of documentary makers Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney had suggested that public bodies, including police forces, had spied on Mr Kearney.

At a hearing in February, Jude Bunting KC, for Mr Kearney and the BBC, said there were seven separate police or MI5 operations where the intelligence services or forces unlawfully obtained the journalist’s or broadcaster’s confidential communications data between 2006 and 2018.

The tribunal in London was told that the PSNI had made a “detailed profile” of the journalist, including his date of birth, addresses, car details, phone numbers and the names of his wife and mother-in-law, as well as an “extensive review” of his published work.

Mr Bunting said Mr Kearney should receive “substantial” damages.

Cathryn McGahey KC, for the PSNI, said the force had made “a number of clear and extensive concessions”.

The barrister said in written submissions that “the interferences in question were directed at the acquisition of communications data associated with an individual journalist, rather than at the BBC’s editorial autonomy, premises, systems, or journalistic archives”.

Ms McGahey continued that while the force did not object to the tribunal ruling that the PSNI breached Mr Kearney and the BBC’s rights, it opposed the journalist being awarded damages as it would be unnecessary “to award just satisfaction”.