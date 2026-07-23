Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Lurker

NBC Universal NBC Universal

This psychological thriller is the directorial debut from The Bear and Beef writer-producer Alex Russell. It’s about twenty-something Los Angeles retail clerk and loner Matthew (Théodore Pellerin) who meets rising pop star Oliver (Saltburn’s Archie Madekwe) and decides this could be his way into the in-crowd. But how can he prove to Oliver he’s more than just a follower? Things get dark as he finds out…

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Streaming from Saturday on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW.

Pompeii: Out of Time

Actor Tom Hiddleston teams back up with Loki’s executive producer Kevin R. Wright for this series, which is a blend of scripted drama and investigative documentary storytelling. It’s all focused on what happened in ancient Rome around the time of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Along the way, Hiddleston is guided by a team of archaeologists, historians, geologists and disaster experts, and tells the real-life stories of people caught up in the disaster.

Streaming on Disney+.

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Primate

Looking for a creepy horror film? Try this one for size. A group of friends head to one of their swish family homes in Hawaii, where the newcomers are introduced to the family pet, Ben. But Ben isn’t a dog… he’s a chimpanzee who was rescued as a youngster. And (you guessed it!) one night, something terrible happens at the house involving Ben…

Streaming on Paramount.

CIA

Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman. Paramount Paramount

If you’re a fan of Dick Wolf’s oeuvre (think everything from Law and Order to FBI), then here’s another series for you. CIA is about a rule-breaking CIA case officer (Tom Ellis), and a by-the-book FBI agent (Nick Gehlfuss), who are assigned to work together. Can we bet that collaborating is stressful but teaches them a lot about life…? I’m sure we can.

Streaming on NOW – new episodes weekly.

Station Eleven

Himesh Patel in Station Eleven 2026 Paramount Skydance Corporation 2026 Paramount Skydance Corporation

If you missed this excellent series first time around, it’s now streaming on Sky. Based on the also brilliant Emily St John Mandel novel, this is about a deadly flu pandemic and its aftermath. They include a young actress (Mackenzie Davis) who was on stage when the flu hit; an audience member who took care of her (Himesh Patel, currently in The Odyssey); and the leader of a group of rogue children (Daniel Zovatto). The series moves forward and back in time and explores the impact of the pandemic and how it affected those left behind.

Airing Fridays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, and the entire series is streaming on NOW.