Woman (20s) arrested after gardaí call army bomb squad to vehicle

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after the car she was driving was stopped in Co Monaghan on Wednesday.

Gardaí who stopped the vehicle on the N2 south of Carrickmacross requested assistance from the army bomb squad.

A garda spokesperson said the squad completed an examination of the vehicle.

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However, the outcome is not being released “for operational reasons”.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was arrested and detained.

Gardaí are not giving any further information at this time.

The road has since reopened.