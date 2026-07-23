Garda squad car Alamy Stock Photo
Carrickmacross

Woman (20s) arrested after gardaí call army bomb squad to vehicle

The outcome of the bomb squad’s examination is not being released “for operational reasons”.
12.08pm, 23 Jul 2026
4

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after the car she was driving was stopped in Co Monaghan on Wednesday.

Gardaí who stopped the vehicle on the N2 south of Carrickmacross requested assistance from the army bomb squad.

A garda spokesperson said the squad completed an examination of the vehicle.

However, the outcome is not being released “for operational reasons”.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was arrested and detained.

Gardaí are not giving any further information at this time.

The road has since reopened.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Taoiseach in Ukraine, unsettled weather forecast for the weekend, and forensic works on remains found at Tuam to begin.
3 hrs ago
1.4k
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie