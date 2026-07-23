IPAS centre in Killarney evacuated due to pest infestation

RESIDENTS OF A state-owned accommodation centre for International Protection Applicants in Killarney have had to be evacuated due to a pest infestation.

The relocation of over 80 residents from the 90-capacity Atlas House on the edge of Killarney town centre took place on Monday.

The centre hosts family units, men and women and children, as well as single women.

Some of the residents work in the town’s hospitality industry and were informed of the move with short notice, with some only learning of the move on Sunday, leaving restaurants and other establishments short-staffed, according to sources.

Local sources say the issue relates to ants.

Around 20% of the resident have refugee subsidiary protection status. Some of the residents have had notice to quit to seek private accommodation, according to the most recent Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) report.

Buses ferried the mostly women and children to a centre in Athlone, it is understood.

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The HIQA inspection in late January found there were cramped conditions in the 37-bedroom building, which is state-owned and managed by a private contractor.

The inspections however found that previous issues had been addressed including the replacement of beds and bedding.

It remained non-compliant with regard to laundry facilities and cleanliness in the laundry area.

The Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration said the residents were being “temporarily moved” from an IPAS accommodation centre in Killarney.

The relocation to another IPAS Centre will be short term “while essential maintenance is carried out”, it said.

Later the Department confirmed the relocation was “related to a pest control issue at the accommodation centre”.

“ IPAS and Centre Management regret the inconvenience to residents, but have to respond quickly when any issues arise that impact the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Residents have been temporarily moved while essential maintenance is carried out. We are working to minimise any disruption to residents and to ensure they will be able to return to their accommodation in Killarney as soon as possible.”

The Department said it appreciates that this is very disruptive for people, especially at short notice, but it is unavoidable.