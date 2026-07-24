Progress made in battle against Slievenamon wildfire as focus shifts after wind change

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE MADE significant progress in containing the wildfire on Slievenamon in Co Tipperary, although a change in wind direction overnight has shifted the main focus of operations.

Tipperary County Council said “good progress” had been made through the coordinated efforts of all responding agencies, with fire activity on the mountain’s southern face now reduced substantially.

However, the local authority said a change in wind direction late on Thursday and overnight had resulted in increased fire activity on the north-eastern section of Slievenamon, which is now the principal focus of firefighting operations.

“Yesterday saw substantial advances in efforts to contain and suppress the fire, as all responding agencies worked closely together to maximise the effectiveness of firefighting operations,” the council said in an update this morning.

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“Residents on the eastern side of the mountain are advised that they may experience higher levels of smoke at times today compared to recent days due to the changing wind conditions and firefighting activity in the area,” the statement added.

“Members of the public are asked to exercise caution, particularly those with respiratory conditions, and to follow any advice issued by emergency services.”

Fire crews remain on site today as the multi-agency response continues, with intensive efforts focused on containing and suppressing the advancing fire front.

The wildfire has been burning since Monday and intensified on Wednesday after reaching a Coillte forest.

Speaking to The Journal yesterday, Carol Kennedy, acting senior assistant chief fire officer with Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service, said crews were hopeful forecast rain over the weekend would help bring the blaze under control.