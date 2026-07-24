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GOOD MORNING.
Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. Ireland’s largest data centres used close to one billion litres of water last year, a new investigation by The Journal Investigates has found.
2. “No adverse findings have been determined” in a review of alleged breaches of sanctions by Aughinish Alumina in Co Limerick, the minister for enterprise has said.
3. The United States has said it will impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labour concerns, replacing an expiring global duty rolled out by President Donald Trump earlier this year.
4. A nationwide hosepipe ban comes into effect from today as Uisce Éireann seeks to protect water supplies following a period of warm weather and low rainfall.
5. Wldfires fanned by scorching temperatures and strong winds continue to sweep through parts of western Europe this morning, and have triggered a state of emergency in the Spanish capital region and prompted France to seek aid from the European Union.
6. Department of finance officials have warned that proposals to overhaul inheritance tax rules for people without children would come at a “significant” cost to the Exchequer and leave far fewer people liable to pay the tax.
7. Former BBC journalist Vincent Kearney has been awarded a total of £20,000 (€23,000) in damages from MI5 and the Police Service of Northern Ireland by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) after the bodies unlawfully obtained his data.
8. The European Union hit Google with fines totalling €890 million yesterday, in a move that risks escalating tensions with the United States.
9. The wildfire that has been raging across Slievenamon mountain for the past four days may be extinguished by the weekend, according to Tipperary fire service.
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