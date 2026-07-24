The purpose of the ban is to safeguard water supplies for 'essential purposes' Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Will you change your behaviour based on the hosepipe ban?

The water conservation order is set to last until 26 August.
10.40am, 24 Jul 2026
1.7k
27

A NATIONWIDE HOSEPIPE ban has come into effect today, extending restrictions that had already been put in place by Uisce Éireann in a number of counties.

The water conservation order prohibits the use of a hosepipe for personal activities such as watering gardens, filling up pools and washing vehicles.

The ban is expected to last until 26 August, but this could be lifted earlier or extended further depending on weather conditions.

Last week we asked our readers if they would report others for breaching the restrictions. However, today we’re wondering how people plan to approach the ban themselves.

So, we’re asking: Will you change your behaviour based on the hosepipe ban?


Poll Results:

Yes (412)
No (271)
Not sure / I'd rather not say (35)

Author
View 27 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
27 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Aughinish Alumina report published, US imposes new tariffs and Irish data centres used a billion litres of water last year.
    2 hrs ago
    1.3k
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie