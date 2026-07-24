A NATIONWIDE HOSEPIPE ban has come into effect today, extending restrictions that had already been put in place by Uisce Éireann in a number of counties.

The water conservation order prohibits the use of a hosepipe for personal activities such as watering gardens, filling up pools and washing vehicles.

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The ban is expected to last until 26 August, but this could be lifted earlier or extended further depending on weather conditions.

Last week we asked our readers if they would report others for breaching the restrictions. However, today we’re wondering how people plan to approach the ban themselves.

So, we’re asking: Will you change your behaviour based on the hosepipe ban?

