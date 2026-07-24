Law student (25) charged with possession of explosives after bag containing Semtex found in car

A 25-YEAR-OLD LAW student has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with possession of explosives.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan, of Abbeylands Park, Clane in Co Kildare, appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening after a bomb was intercepted in a car near the Irish border.

A garda officer outlined to the court how Perrie Sullivan had been stopped by gardaí on the N2 at Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

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During a search of her vehicle, a bag was found in the rear seat which was found to contain Semtex and a detonator, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, said his client had been asked to take a bag to the north, and had not been aware what was in it.

Judge Raymond Finnegan agreed to allow bail.

It came with a number of conditions, which included an independent surety of €15,000, that she surrenders her passport, an address approved by gardaí, a mobile phone number on which to be available 24/7, to sign in every day at Naas Garda Station and a curfew of 9pm to 7am.