Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

206 new members attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána today. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians stand next to burned car following an attack by Israeli settlers in the village of Sarra, near the West Bank city of Nablus Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#WEST BANK: Israel widely deployed troops in the West Bank after clashes broke out today across the occupied territory after the killing of an Israeli settler triggered violence that left two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinian villagers dead.

#TRUMP TARIFFS: Donald Trump threatened to impose “substantial” tariffs on the European Union over fines that the bloc has placed on a number of US tech giants.

#WILDFIRES: French and Spanish authorities ordered some of the largest evacuations ever as out-of-control forest fires raged near Madrid and an upscale touristy region in southwestern France, forcing over 100,000 people to flee or hole up indoors.

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#LONDON: Chris Brown pleaded guilty to affray over a “vicious and unprovoked” bottle attack at a club in central London.

PARTING SHOT

A clouded yellow butterfly Getty Getty

If you have wondered if there are more butterflies fluttering around this summer, you are not wrong.

Collie Ennis, Biodiversity Officer at Trinity College Dublin, says this year seems to be a particularly good one for the colourful insects.

“It’s ideal weather for bugs in general, especially butterflies, because [in] those kinds of warm, dry spells you tend to see a lot more on the wing.”

An early hot spell in May this year also contributed to the fast growth of butterflies.

Temperatures reached record highs as a “heat dome” took hold across Western Europe.

“A lot of their caterpillars would have got a head start, pupated, turned into butterflies, and gone out in the wing,” Ennis noted.