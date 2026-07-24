Free sunscreen to be provided at 12 Dublin city parks

FREE SUNSCREEN WILL now be provided to members of the public from 12 parks throughout Dublin city.

The initiative is being carried out by Dublin City Council on a pilot basis and the sunscreen will be available from dispensers at 12 locations.

A spokesperson said it is being made available to help promote sun safety and reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with about 13,000 cases diagnosed each year.

Nearly nine out of every ten cases of skin cancer are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron today remarked that while “we have all been enjoying some fun with the great weather lately, there is a serious aspect to all this that everyone needs to consider and that is our skin”.

He noted that importance of wearing sunscreen and said he is “delighted Dubliners will soon be able to avail of free sunscreen in our parks”.

A spokesperson said the idea for the free sunscreen scheme came from the Irish Cancer Society.

Kevin O’Hagan, cancer prevention manager at the Irish Cancer Society, said “sun safety is vital and that means protecting your skin wherever you are, whether at home or abroad”.

He noted that most Irish people have fair skin, which burns much quicker and greatly increases the risk of skin cancer.

O’Hagan said the free sunscreen dispensers in parks across Dublin city “will make a real difference”.

He added that it will “encourage more people to protect their skin – without the barrier of cost”.

He commended Dublin City Council on “taking this step forward” and called on other local authorities “to follow suit”.

A list of the free sunscreen locations can be found below:

Advertisement

Northside of the City

Albert College Park, Dublin 11

Blessington Basin Park, Dublin 7

Bull Island/Dollymount, Dublin 5

John Paul Park, Dublin 7

Johnstown Park, Dublin 11

St Anne’s Park, Dublin 5

Southside of the City:

Bushy Park, Dublin 6

Eamonn Ceannt Park, Dublin 12

Herbert Park, Dublin 4

La Fanu Park, Dublin 10

St Patrick’s Park, Dublin 8

Sandymount Strand, Dublin 4