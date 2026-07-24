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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #MONAGHAN: Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has described the discovery of a bomb in car that was travelling towards Northern Ireland earlier this week as an “extremely significant seizure”.
2. #LIMERICK: “No adverse findings have been determined” in a review of alleged breaches of sanctions by Aughinish Alumina, the minister for enterprise has said.
3. #CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACT: The Dublin MetroLink and the Galway City ring road are among nine infrastructure projects that will be expedited using new legislation.
4. #COURTS: A man who raped his former wife and then made “baseless allegations” against her to Tusla has been jailed for 10 years.
5. #LET HIM ENTERTAIN YOU: Robbie Williams has announced a second concert at Thomond Park in Limerick after tickets for his first show sold out shortly after going on sale this morning.
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