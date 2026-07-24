Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.46pm, 24 Jul 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #MONAGHAN: Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has described the discovery of a bomb in car that was travelling towards Northern Ireland earlier this week as an “extremely significant seizure”.

2. #LIMERICK: “No adverse findings have been determined” in a review of alleged breaches of sanctions by Aughinish Alumina, the minister for enterprise has said.

3. #CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ACT: The Dublin MetroLink and the Galway City ring road are among nine infrastructure projects that will be expedited using new legislation.

4. #COURTS: A man who raped his former wife and then made “baseless allegations” against her to Tusla has been jailed for 10 years

5. #LET HIM ENTERTAIN YOU: Robbie Williams has announced a second concert at Thomond Park in Limerick after tickets for his first show sold out shortly after going on sale this morning.

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