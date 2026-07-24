Robbie Williams adds second Limerick show after Thomond Park concert sells out

ROBBIE WILLIAMS HAS announced a second concert at Thomond Park in Limerick after tickets for his first show sold out shortly after going on sale this morning.

The singer will now perform at the venue on 7 July 2027, in addition to the previously announced concert on 6 July 2027, which has sold out.

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Tickets for the extra show are on sale now through Ticketmaster, with prices starting from €98.80, including booking fees. Tickets are limited to six per transaction.

Williams announced earlier this week that he would bring his RW27 tour to Thomond Park for the first time.

The Limerick concerts, which are subject to licence, will be his only Irish shows in 2027 and follow his sold-out headline performance at Croke Park last summer.

The former Take That star is currently touring Europe as part of his BRITPOP 2026 Tour before heading to Central and South America, Australia and New Zealand later this year.