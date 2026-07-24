Edenderry garda station in Co Offaly RollingNews.ie
Offaly

Edenderry station reopens after gardaí became unwell while handling seized vape products

Gardaí from Tullamore took over policing of the Edenderry area while the station was closed.
3.36pm, 24 Jul 2026
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EDENDERRY GARDA STATION has reopened, after two gardaí became unwell on Wednesday while processing vape products.

The gardaí were hospitalised but have since been discharged.

The vape products were seized from a commercial premises as part of an ongoing investigation.

It’s understood gardaí had requested the assistance of the Defence Forces to the station in Co Offaly on Wednesday evening. 

A garda spokesperson said welfare support is being provided to the members as they recuperate, and to their families.

“Further examination and specialist deep cleaning of Edenderry Garda Station has been completed,” they said.

Gardaí from Tullamore took over policing of the Edenderry area while the station was closed.

It reopened at 7am this morning.

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