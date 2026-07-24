Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Woof woof baby!
3.01pm, 24 Jul 2026
491

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Summer is supposed to be the quiet season for news, but this year seems determined to prove otherwise.

It’s been another packed week, which is excellent news for this quiz and perhaps less so for anyone hoping for a calm July. Enjoy!

According to findings by The Journal Investigates this morning, how many litres of public water have data centres used over the past two years?
Alamy Stock Photo
836 million litres
924 million litres

1.2 billion litres
1.7 billion litres
Two gardaí were hospitalised in Edenderry this week after processing what type of products seized during an investigation?
Rolling News
Illegal fireworks
Vape products

Nicotine pouches
Disposable lighters
The European Union hit Google with fines totalling how much on Thursday?
Alamy Stock Photo
€280 million
€560 million

€890 million
€970 million
Spain beat Argentina with an extra-time goal after dominating the World Cup final on Sunday. Who scored Spain's only goal?
Alamy Stock Photo
Dani Olmo
Lamine Yamal

Mikel Oyarzabal
Ferran Torres
On Tuesday, what did a woman tell RTÉ's Liveline she discovered hidden behind a plasterboard wall in a holiday home she rented in Co Wexford?
Alamy Stock Photo
The landlord
A secret staircase

A CCTV control room
Another family
Which AI company said this week that one of its systems autonomously hacked into another AI company's servers during testing?
Alamy Stock Photo
Anthropic
Google

OpenAI
Meta
RTÉ published its 2025 annual report this week. How many of its 10 highest-paid employees last year were senior managers?
Alamy Stock Photo
Three
Five

Eight
Nine
Former Ireland rugby international Shane Horgan was sued this week over what?
INPHO
An unpaid tax bill
The repossession of a Dublin house he owns

A business loan
A commercial property dispute
A wildfire has been burning for five days at which popular hiking destination in Co Tipperary?
Alamy Stock Photo
Ballyhourigan Woods
Devil's Bit

Slievenamon
Glengarra Wood
Who was NOT given a cabinet role by new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham this week?
Alamy Stock Photo
Rachel Reeves
Ed Miliband

Yvette Cooper
Wes Streeting
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Certified Newshound
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Paperboy
Share your result:
Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Share your result:

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie