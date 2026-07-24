The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Summer is supposed to be the quiet season for news, but this year seems determined to prove otherwise.
It’s been another packed week, which is excellent news for this quiz and perhaps less so for anyone hoping for a calm July. Enjoy!
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