One of the options for the €200 note European Central Bank
made of money

Euro notes are getting a makeover - and you can vote for your favourite

Four out of the ten options are for vertical notes.
5.49pm, 23 Jul 2026
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EURO BANKNOTES WILL soon be having a makeover.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has rolled out a series of 10 new designs, which the public can vote on until 21 September.

The designs are based around the themes of “European culture: shared cultural spaces” and “Rivers and birds: resilience in diversity”.

Four of the options include, unusually, vertical banknotes.

“Euro banknotes are more than a means of payment – they are one of the most tangible expressions of Europe,” said Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB. “Through designs that combine beauty and meaning, they will reinforce our shared identity.”

The ‘European culture’ theme features the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, Ludwig van Beethoven and Marie Curie on the front of the note, with scenes of people reading in a library, or street performers entertaining passersby on the back.

For the birds theme, kingfishers, storks and gannets are the face of the note, with the European Parliament and the Court of Justice of the European Union one of the institutions pictured on the back.

After the votes are in, a decision will be made on which design has been chosen. The notes are expected to enter circulation a few years after the decision.

The current theme of the euro banknotes is “Ages and styles”,  with the main motifs on being windows, doorways and bridges based on architectural styles from various periods in Europe’s history.

You can view the full designs here, and vote on your preferred design here.

Design A

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 16.49.38

Design B

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 16.50.29

Design C

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 16.53.46

Design D

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 17.23.59

Design E

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 16.55.46

Design F

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 16.56.33

Design G

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 16.57.24

Design H

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 16.58.56

Design I

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 17.00.29

Design J

Screenshot 2026-07-23 at 17.01.47

We’re asking The Journal readers to tell us which design you prefer. (If you want to have your voice heard by the ECB, make sure you also put your vote in on their website).

Which option will you be voting for?


Poll Results:

Option J (170)
Option H (63)
Option B (46)
Option I (27)
Option G (24)
Option D (19)
Option F (19)
Option A (16)
Option C (13)
Option E (11)

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