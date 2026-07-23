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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #VINCENT KEARNEY Former BBC journalist and RTÉ Northern Ireland editor Vicent Kearney has been awarded a total of £20,000 (€23,000) in damages from MI5 and the PSNI after the bodies unlawfully obtained his data.
2. #HIGH COURT Peter Thiel’s Dialog is suing Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow over the cancellation of a planned, invite-only conference.
3. #SHANE HORGAN The former Ireland rugby star has been sued by Pepper Finance Corporation for re-possession of his €675,000 property at Christchurch, Dublin 8.
4. #EDENDERRY Two gardaí have been released from hospital after becoming unwell on Wednesday after being involved in processing vape products at Edenderry Garda Station.
5. #DANIEL TATLOW-DEVALLY The father of the detained Dubliner has said his son and four fellow defendants are being made to “look like Hannibal Lecter” as they are detained in Germany.
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