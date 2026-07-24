Three hospitalised following shooting at house in Ennis

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a shooting in Ennis, Co Clare this morning.

The incident happened just after 7am at a house in the Dún Na Hinse area of the town.

Gardaí said they are investigating the discharge of a firearm at the house.

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A man in his 50s was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other people in the house were taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precautionary measure.

The scene remains sealed off for technical examination.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.