The incident happened just after 7am this morning. Press 22
Clare

Three hospitalised following shooting at house in Ennis

The incident happened just after 7am at a house in the Dún Na Hinse area of the town.
2.06pm, 24 Jul 2026
665

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a shooting in Ennis, Co Clare this morning. 

The incident happened just after 7am at a house in the Dún Na Hinse area of the town. 

Gardaí said they are investigating the discharge of a firearm at the house.

A man in his 50s was taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other people in the house were taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precautionary measure.

The scene remains sealed off for technical examination.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie