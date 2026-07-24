West Belfast festival offers to meet with Women’s Rights Network over cancelled event

THE ORGANISERS OF a west Belfast festival have offered to meet with the Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland after cancelling an event the group was due to stage.

Féile an Phobail is Ireland’s largest community arts festival and expects to welcome over 120,000 visitors to more than 500 events this summer. It runs this year from 25 July to 9 August.

On Tuesday, Féile an Phobail cancelled an event that was due to be staged by Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland (WRN NI) as part of the festival. The cancellation has led to some criticism, including from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The WRN NI group has said its “one priority” is “advocating for single-sex spaces for women and girls”.

In a statement, the festival said it “was unaware from the initial submission that this event would promote campaigns against rights for the transgender community”.

Statement from Féile an Phobail pic.twitter.com/mBvUqWGoDm — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 21, 2026

It added that it “takes pride in standing up for those who are marginalised and attacked” and that it “fully supports the rights of the transgender community to be treated with equality and respect”.

In response, WRN NI said it was “shocked and deeply disappointed” by the decision.

The group said its event was to be a discussion on women’s sex-based rights, which was “was made clear to Féile when our application was submitted”.

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“No organisation that values free speech should allow intimidation to determine which voices are heard,” WRN NI said.

“Women advocating for their sex-based rights are not campaigning against the rights of others. We reject any attempt to misrepresent either our organisation or the purpose of this event.”

JK Rowling replied to the WRN NI post on X to say that she would “help with legal costs”.

https://t.co/FeKGIOHRNM will help with legal costs. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 21, 2026

Meanwhile, communities minister and DUP MLA Gordon Lyons today told BBC Radio Ulster that he would consider withdrawing money from the festival in “future years” over the issue.

“If you are saying that you’re a festival that welcomes debate, and that welcomes engagement, then you shouldn’t be afraid of hearing what people have to say,” said Lyons.

“I think we do need to have a debate and a discussion about the protection of women’s rights and same-sex spaces and how you can protect women and girls,” he added.

“I don’t understand why there is this lobby against having this conversation.”

When asked if funding could be withdrawn immediately, Lyons remarked: “Possibly in future years… this isn’t about targeting anybody, but it’s about adhering to the rules.”

In a statement following Lyons’s appearance on BBC Radio Ulster, Féile an Phobail said it had “offered to meet with WRN NI today at a location in Belfast city centre” and that it is awaiting a response.