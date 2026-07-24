Have you noticed more butterflies this summer? Here's the reason why

IF YOU HAVE wondered if there are more butterflies fluttering around this summer, you are not wrong.

Collie Ennis, Biodiversity Officer at Trinity College Dublin, says this year seems to be a particularly good one for the colourful insects.

“It’s ideal weather for bugs in general, especially butterflies, because [in] those kinds of warm, dry spells you tend to see a lot more on the wing.”

An early hot spell in May this year also contributed to the fast growth of butterflies.

Temperatures reached record highs as a “heat dome” took hold across Western Europe.

“A lot of their caterpillars would have got a head start, pupated, turned into butterflies, and gone out in the wing,” Ennis noted.

Unlike bees, who struggle to handle the weather with their fur, “butterflies absolutely adore heat, so they’re out all day long fluttering”.

Another factor contributing to the growth in butterflies was Storm Dave in early April.

The storm led to south-westerly winds that brought more butterflies in from the continent.

Ireland has 35 different species of butterfly, including 32 resident species and three regular migrants, according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Liam Lysaught, chief executive at the National Biodiversity Data Centre, explained that some butterfly types are thriving this summer.

“What’s interesting at the moment is there’s a migratory butterfly, a painted lady; they’re really abundant this year,” he told The Journal.

Most populous in North Africa and the Middle East, these butterflies are pinkish-orange and black.

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Lysaught also noted that the clouded yellow butterfly is prominent this year (the species is named clouded yellow as some years there are a lot of them and others they are completely absent).

A clouded yellow butterfly Getty Images Getty Images

Will butterfly numbers continue to grow?

This summer has been a good one for butterfly numbers, along with the visibility of migratory species.

However, Lysaught says that there are still challenges particularly for Ireland’s resident species of butterfly.

“The butterfly populations in Ireland are under serious threat. We’re working on a red list of butterflies, and most are showing a serious decline. We have to do more. There’s no doubt about that,” he said.

Lysaught also warned that not all species of butterfly thrive in hot conditions.

This means that it is difficult to say whether rising temperatures as a result of climate change will lead to a surge in butterfly populations.

“There’s going to be winners and losers in the climate change as it warms up, which it will. And some species will do very well, and some colder looking species will be pushed up north, and that’s just the way it’s going to go,” Ennis believes.

Despite this, Ennis thinks that Ireland is starting to do better when it comes to butterfly conservation and biodiversity efforts.

He credits nationwide movements such as The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan in the creation of sustainable habitats.

He also views it as a positive that among both younger and older generations, “it’s in the zeitgeist at the moment to really get out there and help nature”.

If there is one butterfly to watch out for this summer, Ennis thinks that the peacock butterfly is the most impressive.

As the name suggests, peacock butterflies are deep-red with striking blue, black, yellow and white spots all over.

“It is one of the most flashy, flashy and beautiful looking insects that we have,” Ennis said.