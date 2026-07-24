Trump threatens EU with 'substantial' tariffs in retaliation for fines on US tech giants

DONALD TRUMP HAS threatened to impose “substantial” tariffs on the European Union over fines that the bloc has placed on a number of US tech giants.

The EU this week hit Google with fines totalling €890 million for illegally favouring its own services over rivals in search results, and from barring app developers from showing consumers offers, free of charge, outside the Google Play store.

The penalties are the largest yet against a single company under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s signature tech competition law.

In 2025, the bloc fined Meta €200 million and Apple €500 million under the same rules.

In a post on Truth Social this evening, the US president said the EU is “at it again and, as usual, taking direct aim at GREAT American Companies!”.

“The United States of America is not a “PIGGYBANK” for Europe, nor will we allow it to be!,” Trump said.

He said he would immediately “initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of “ROBBING” American Companies and, in turn, the American Taxpayer”.

Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act allows Washington to probe foreign practices it deems discriminatory and retaliate with tariffs.

“The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct, which I have consistently warned them about,” he continued.

“The penalties will be entirely reversed and, we anticipate, a substantial TARIFF to be placed on them at the earliest possible moment. Stay tuned!”.

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US trade representative Jamieson Greer had already criticised the EU’s decision to fine Google on Thursday, saying the action undermined “constructive dialogue” and posed a “real risk” to transatlantic trade stability.

The conflict tests the trade framework agreed between Washington and Brussels last year, which lowered US duties on European cars in exchange for concessions from the bloc.

EU officials have repeatedly insisted that their digital rulebook is not aimed at American firms.

The DMA, which took effect in 2024, aims to curb what Brussels views as Big Tech’s excesses and ensure fair competition in the digital economy. Washington firmly objects to the DMA and other EU tech regulations.

Under the DMA, the EU can fine companies up to 10% of their global turnover for violations.

An EU official said Thursday’s penalties amount to just 0.22% of Google’s turnover.

The Commission warned the fines could grow further, threatening “periodic penalty payments” if Google fails to comply within 60 days.

“The best products should succeed because they’re better, not because they’re owned by the company running the search engine,” EU competition chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement.

Trump’s threat comes after the US said it will impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labour concerns, replacing an expiring global duty rolled out by the Republican leader earlier this year.

The levies, which take effect from today, range from 10% to 12.5% and impact major economies like China, India and the EU.

The Trump administration has moved swiftly to rebuild the president’s tariff wall after the US Supreme Court struck down a host of his duties in February – dealing a blow to his ability to unleash steep levies at will.