Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp confirmed as new Germany manager

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
LAST UPDATE | 45 mins ago
JÜRGEN KLOPP HAS been confirmed as Germany’s new head coach on a four-year contract.
The former Liverpool manager was the first man the DFB turned to when Julian Nagelsmann resigned after a disappointing World Cup ended with a penalty shoot-out exit to Paraguay in the last 32.
Klopp’s release from his job as Red Bull’s head of global soccer was secured by the German Football Association making a one million euros donation to the company’s Wings for Life foundation and agreeing to play three internationals in Leipzig by 2030.
“It is great honour for me to be here. Over the last few days it was almost like movie happening to myself,” Klopp told a press conference.
“For many years it was unimaginable for me to assume this position. As the years went by it became evident, sooner or later, I would be asked to do this job.
“Now I think the time is right, and I am grateful to all parties concerned.
“There is a mission to be accomplished. It is my mission to make the national team squad a better team.
“All I’m there for is the issue. Jürgen Klopp is not going to have any ‘career’ after the national team. This (is) the high point of my footballing career as national team coach.”
Former Liverpool assistants Pep Lijnders, who recently left Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s departure, and Peter Krawietz will be part of Klopp’s backroom team, as will Sven Bender – the former midfielder who played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.
Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke will also take on an administrative role for “strategy and innovation”, according to the German.
Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola has turned down the opportunity to become Italy’s head coach due to family reasons, the Press Association understands.
Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malago confirmed earlier this week that talks had taken place with the former Manchester City manager.
But Guardiola, who left City at the end of last season after winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League during a trophy-laden 10-year reign, now appears to be out of the running.
Gennaro Gattuso resigned as Italy head coach in April after the four-time champions failed to qualify for a third World Cup in a row.
Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to Euro 2020 glory, and former Azzurri midfielder Andrea Pirlo are other candidates for the vacancy.
Mark van Bommel is the new coach of the Belgian national football team, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) announced on Friday.
The 49-year-old former Dutch international succeeds Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who stepped down having guided the ‘Red Devils’ to the World Cup quarter-finals.
Van Bommel, who was an uncompromising midfielder and key member of the robust Netherlands side that lost to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final, said it was a “great honour” to have been appointed.
“I would like to thank the Royal Belgian Football Association for their confidence in me,” he said.
“Belgium has outstanding players and enormous potential.
“Together with my coaching staff, we want to build a team that is disciplined, ambitious and brave enough to compete with the very best.
“Success is never guaranteed, but hard work, honesty and commitment are.”
After hanging up his boots in 2013, Van Bommel has cut his teeth as coach of PSV Eindhoven, Wolfsburg and Antwerp.
Van Bommel has been without a team since departing Belgian top-flight club Antwerp in June 2024, a year after having guided them to a first league title in 66 years.
Belgium, made up of a mix of the last of their ageing ‘golden generation’ and younger talent, improved as the World Cup went on.
They exited after being beaten 2-1 by eventual champions Spain, though they had the consolation of being the only team to breach the Spanish defence.
Written by Press Association and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say