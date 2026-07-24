Two Galway beaches to trial wheelchair-accessible mats from next week

A PILOT SCHEME has been launched that will provide accessible beach mats at two beaches in Galway City.

The mats will be available at Silverstrand beach from 28 July, and at Ballyloughane in early August.

The scheme is a collaboration between Galway City Council, Galway Beach Access Group, Galway City Partnership, Tús and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

They said the initiative will improve access to the shoreline for wheelchair users, people with mobility difficulties, families with buggies and older people.

Day-to-day operation of the mats will be managed by Galway City Partnership through the Tús scheme, a community work placement scheme that provides short-term employment opportunities for people who are long-term unemployed.

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One of the mats at Ballyloughane beach.

Galway City Council senior engineer Sharon Connolly said the council provided mats, storage units and equipment with demonstrations to the volunteer groups and is “delighted” to work with them.

“These beaches are very popular destinations for visitors and families, and we look forward to the outcomes of this pilot and exploring future collaborations and possibilities,” she said.

Both Galway Beach Access Group and the Irish Wheelchair Association have welcomed the launch of the project.

“By working together, we are taking a practical step towards making our beaches more welcoming for everyone. These mats will make it easier for people with reduced mobility to enjoy Ballyloughane and Silverstrand,” a spokesperson said.

The pilot will run until the end of August, with a regular schedule to be published indicating when the mats will be in place.

The council said it is hoped that a successful trial will lead to a longer-term strategy and an expanded programme of accessible beach infrastructure across Galway City.

Details of the timetable can be found on www.GalwayCity.ie and on social media.