Firefighters ramp up ground operations as they continue to battle Slievenamon wildfire

FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS TO combat a wildfire on the Co Tipperary mountain of Slievenamon continue this morning, with emergency services ramping up ground operations.

The fire was first reported on Monday. It worsened on Wednesday when the flames spread to a Coillte forest, propelled by changing winds.

Advertisement

Intensive efforts have been underway to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. After an aerial operation, works on the ground are now intensifying.

In an update issued this morning, Tipperary County Council said fire activity on the south side of the mountain “has reduced significantly” in recent days.

However, a number of hotspots remain and these are being monitored by crews on the ground. Localised flare-ups became evident on Friday evening, the council added, and these are being dealt with as they arise.

“As operations move into a more intensive ground-based phase, additional specialist equipment has been deployed to support firefighters working in challenging terrain,” the update stated.

Related Reads Has the type of tree planted on Slievenamon made this week's wildfires worse?

Fire and rescue service crews are concentrating their efforts on the north-eastern side of the mountain, while maintaining surveillance across the wider area.

“The current wind direction remains unchanged and is forecast to remain in its present position in the short term. As a result, smoke may continue to affect areas on the eastern side of Slievenamon intermittently throughout the day.”

Residents are asked to take precautions where necessary.