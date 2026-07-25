Wildfire burns across Slievenamon in Co Tipperary. Eamonn Farrell/© RollingNews.ie
Tipperary

Firefighters ramp up ground operations as they continue to battle Slievenamon wildfire

Crews have been working to douse the fire after it was reported on Monday.
11.27am, 25 Jul 2026
465

FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS TO combat a wildfire on the Co Tipperary mountain of Slievenamon continue this morning, with emergency services ramping up ground operations.

The fire was first reported on Monday. It worsened on Wednesday when the flames spread to a Coillte forest, propelled by changing winds.

Intensive efforts have been underway to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. After an aerial operation, works on the ground are now intensifying.

In an update issued this morning, Tipperary County Council said fire activity on the south side of the mountain “has reduced significantly” in recent days.

However, a number of hotspots remain and these are being monitored by crews on the ground. Localised flare-ups became evident on Friday evening, the council added, and these are being dealt with as they arise.

“As operations move into a more intensive ground-based phase, additional specialist equipment has been deployed to support firefighters working in challenging terrain,” the update stated.

Related Reads
Has the type of tree planted on Slievenamon made this week's wildfires worse?

Fire and rescue service crews are concentrating their efforts on the north-eastern side of the mountain, while maintaining surveillance across the wider area.

“The current wind direction remains unchanged and is forecast to remain in its present position in the short term. As a result, smoke may continue to affect areas on the eastern side of Slievenamon intermittently throughout the day.”

Residents are asked to take precautions where necessary.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 A timeline of the UCD case, law student charged with possession of explosives, and do hosepipe bans work?
    2 hrs ago
    1.8k
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie