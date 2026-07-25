Wildfires in France and central Spain force evacuation of 200,000 people

MASSIVE FOREST FIRES in South-western France and central Spain have forced the evacuation of 200,000 people.

This includes 141,000 in the Gironde and Landes departments in France.

Despite the unprecedented wildfires in the south-west, a French foreign minister has urged tourists not to cancel their travel plans.

Éléonore Caroit, the minister for international partnerships, said that although France was facing an “exceptionally intense” fire season, tourists should visit as long as they remain well-informed.

Caroit told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday that “it’s more than an incident, it really is a tragedy,” stating that nearly 50,000 hectares have been burned this year.

She said that this year’s wildfires are significantly worse than last year and worse than 2022, which is the worst year France has had when battling wildfires.

“You have entire areas that are fine,” she said. “You’re seeing similar phenomena in Spain and other countries. I’m in Paris and nothing is happening, and most other regions are OK, so do please come to France and do not cancel your travel plans.”

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“But wherever you are, please do be advised as to what might be happening.”

Help from the European Union

There are currently 32 wildfires raging in France and the French army has been deployed to assist in quenching the flames.

She also said that neighbouring European countries are stepping in to help France put out the wildfires.

“Being part of the European Union today makes every possible sense. We have activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism which is an extraordinary mechanism; solidarity is essential in the EU,” she said.

“Right now, we have had the confirmation that two water bombing carriers will come from Croatia, two water tractors from Portugal, two Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

“They’re helping us now as the situation is terrible; we’ve helped them in the past. It explains what it is to be in the EU.”

Caroit urged world leaders to see the fires – which have killed two firefighters, injured 42 more and are confirmed to have destroyed around 100 homes so far – as a “wake-up call for climate change”.

“This is something we’re seeing in many parts of the world. Remember the wildfires in California, Chile. The climate is changing, we’re having a terrible impact on it,” she said.

“While leaders in the world continue to say climate change doesn’t matter, we’re seeing the concrete effects everywhere. We have to take it seriously. [France has] invested millions but we’re seeing it’s not enough.”