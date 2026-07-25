Temperatures up to 20 degrees forecast for Dublin tomorrow as Kerry to take on Mayo

DUBLIN WILL SEE the better of national temperatures as defending champions Kerry prepare to take on Mayo in the All-Ireland football final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Highest temperatures are forecast to be between 18 and 20 degrees.

Met Éireann said the capital city will see a “cloudy start” on Sunday, with patchy light rain or drizzle and mist lingering.

It will brighten up throughout the afternoon with sunny spells slowly developing.

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There will be moderate westerly winds.

On a national level, the weather service said, “sunny spells will develop in the south and southeast later in the afternoon and evening, but it will remain dull and damp elsewhere.”

Today, nationally, will remain generally cloudy with limited sunny spells, with similar rainy conditions forecast to spread from the northwest through the afternoon.

Some southeastern areas will stay dry, the national forecaster said. Temperatures will be at their highest between 15 and 21 degrees, with humidity forecast.

Throughout the week temperatures will begin to rise, with humidity forecast up until Wednesday. Temperatures will then begin to drop.