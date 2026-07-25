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Do you budget?

Simon Harris has appointed two financial literacy ambassadors.
1.57pm, 25 Jul 2026
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FINANCE MINISTER SIMON Harris today announced the appointment of two financial literacy ambassadors.

Their role is to communicate messages around financial literacy and “empower” the Irish public to take control over their finances.

Harris flagged literacy around investments, while junior minister Marian Harkin said for students, “understanding how to manage money, budget, save and make informed financial decisions is more important than ever.”

So today we’re asking you: Do you budget?


Poll Results:

I don't budget, but I keep on top of everything (137)
Meticulously, I keep track of all my spending and allocate funds to different things (110)
I budget for my rent/mortgage and bills, but that's it (82)
I don't budget or save at all (17)
Only when I know I have variable expenses coming up (15)

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