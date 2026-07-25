Man (40s) arrested in relation to Carrickmacross investigation has been charged

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A MAN AGED in his 40s, who was arrested after a bomb was found in a car travelling on the N2 near Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan earlier this week, has been charged.
The bomb was discovered following an intelligence-led search of the car on Wednesday afternoon.
The Army Bomb Disposal team was called in to make the device safe before it was removed for a forensic examination.
He will appear before the Special Criminal Court this evening at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 9pm.
This comes after a 25-year-old woman was charged in relation to the same incident yesterday evening.
Isobella Perrie Sullivan, a law student who has an address at Abbeylands Park in Clane, Co Kildare, was charged with the possession of explosives at a special sitting of Trim District Court.
Her solicitor Gavin Booth said she had been asked to take a bag to the north, and had not been aware what was in it.
Perrie Sullivan was granted bail but remains in custody ahead of a further bail hearing on Monday.
The bail conditions include a 15,000-euro independent surety, that she surrenders her passport, that she stays at an address approved by gardaí with a curfew of 9pm to 7am, that she has a mobile phone available 24/7 and that she signs in each day at Naas Garda Station.
Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding a vehicle that was stopped travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross on Wednesday 22 July 2026.
– Additional reporting from PA.
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