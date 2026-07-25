Siptu members voted for industrial action in June. Sasko Lazarov/Rolling News.
Dementia care

Siptu members at Ireland’s largest dementia facility agree to WRC meeting, postponing strikes

On Friday, SIPTU announced an escalation in industrial action, with a 72-hour strike by members from St Joseph’s Centre, Shankill, County Dublin.
4.01pm, 25 Jul 2026
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MEMBERS OF SIPTU who are employed at Ireland’s largest dementia facility have agreed to defer Monday and Tuesday’s strike action, following receipt of an invitation to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

On Friday, trade union Siptu announced an escalation in industrial action, with a 72-hour strike by members from St Joseph’s Centre, Shankill, County Dublin planned from Monday 27 July.

Siptu said that the escalation was because of the “ongoing failure of management to regrade and pay the workers rates that recognise the duties they currently carry out, such as feeding residents”.

St Joseph’s Centre, which is part of St John of God services, is the country’s largest care home dedicated solely to dementia care.

In a statement, St Joseph’s Centre said it was disappointed at Siptu’s decision to strike and is concerned at the union’s classing of the strike action as an “escalation”.

“This may cause unnecessary concern for residents, Day Care members, families, colleagues and the wider community,” the statement read, adding that it wishes to resolve matters quickly and constructively.

However, following receipt of an invitation on Saturday to attend talks at the WRC, the strikes which were planned for Monday, 27 July and Tuesday, 28 July, have now been postponed.

However, if no progress is made at the WRC, the strike action planned for Wednesday, 29 July, will go ahead.

Members who are employed as household/domestic staff at St Joseph’s Centre have already undertaken three days of strike action earlier in July on the dispute over pay.

In June, SIPTU members voted in favour of industrial action in a ballot on the Union’s claim for the regrading of household/domestic staff.

Over 80 people use the centre daily.

“Our members met on Friday evening and agreed to defer the action at the request of the Workplace Relations Commission,” said Siptu organiser Michelle Waller.

“We welcome the invitation by the Workplace Relations Commission to engage and hope to be able to make progress on the issues in dispute at Tuesday’s conciliation conference; however, in the absence of progress, Wednesday’s proposed action will proceed,” she added.

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