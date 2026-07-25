Mission accomplished: Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates as she crosses the line. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
From The 42Athletics

'Bringing it back to basics': Rhasidat Adeleke qualifies for European Championships

The Dubliner won the 200m at the National Track & Field Championships in 22.80 seconds.
3.36pm, 25 Jul 2026
726
3

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS booked her ticket to next month’s European Championships in style, winning the 200m at the National Track & Field Championships in Santry.

Adeleke clocked 22.80 seconds, securing the A standard qualifying time (22.85 seconds) with her final attempt at Morton Stadium.

“I’m good, I’m blessed, I’m healthy and I’m just delighted to be here in front of this amazing home crowd,” Adeleke told Athletics Ireland after her win.

“I’ve always said this place is special. I told my coach [that] I just want to be here regardless of what I’m going for. I just want to take it all in.”

On achieving the qualifying standard for the European Championships, Adeleke continued:

“Honestly, it was something at the back of my mind. I think a lot of people thought that that was the main thing that I was going for today. But I just wanted to have fun and win. I’m just bringing it back to the basics. When you do that, good things happen. And in front of a crowd like this, special things happen.

“I didn’t doubt that I could do it but it’s about not letting the pressure consume me and just having fun.”

Adeleke has struggled with injuries over the last year, and insists that her plan is to adopt a day-by-day approach for the rest of her season.

“That’s what I learned this year – be patient. I was trying to control everything this year because I’m such type A person when it comes to these things but I just learned my lesson that whatever’s going to happen is going to happen.

“You have to be able to adapt and make a plan from there.”

It was the 23-year-old’s last chance to qualify individually for Birmingham following an injury-hit stint, with the deadline on Sunday.

Lauren Roy finished second, while Sharlene Mawdsley pulled up mid-race with an injury.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

More to follow.

Written by Emma Duffy and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie