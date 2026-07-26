Advisory issued as significant smoke flare-up reported in the Kilcash area of Slievenamon

RESIDENTS AND FARMERS near the Kilcash area of Slievenamon are being advised to be mindful of smoke and changing conditions in the area.

A significant smoke flare-up has been reported in the Kilcash area, arising from the ongoing wildfire incident on the mountain.

Farmers have been asked to bring livestock and other animals indoors or move them to areas which are less likely to be affected by smoke.

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Members of the public have also been advised to avoid the area completely unless it is essential, as well as to keep windows and doors closed where smoke is present.

People are also being advised to monitor vulnerable persons, including older people, young children and those with respiratory conditions.

If travelling, people are advised to take caution as smoke may reduce visibility on the roads.

Emergency services continue to monitor the situation and work in the area as required, and they say further updates will be provided as information becomes available.