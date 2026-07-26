The late commentator (and Kerryman) Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh pictured holding the Sam Maguire cup in 2010. Niall Carson/PA
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Are you rooting for Kerry or Mayo to win the All-Ireland football final?

Throw-in is at 3.30pm for the highly-anticipated final.
10.10am, 26 Jul 2026
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THIS AFTERNOON, REIGNING champions Kerry will take on Mayo at Croke Park in the All-Ireland football final.

Kerry are seeking to win the coveted Sam Maguire cup for the fortieth time, while Mayo are trying to prove their ‘curse’ is purely a fallacy (despite not lifting the cup since 1951).

This year, there’s a real feeling that Mayo could beat the odds, although Kerry are determined to bring it home.

So today we’re asking you: Are you rooting for Kerry or Mayo to win the All-Ireland football final?


Poll Results:

Mayo (172)
Kerry (34)
No interest (14)

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