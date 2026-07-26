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THIS AFTERNOON, REIGNING champions Kerry will take on Mayo at Croke Park in the All-Ireland football final.
Kerry are seeking to win the coveted Sam Maguire cup for the fortieth time, while Mayo are trying to prove their ‘curse’ is purely a fallacy (despite not lifting the cup since 1951).
This year, there’s a real feeling that Mayo could beat the odds, although Kerry are determined to bring it home.
So today we’re asking you: Are you rooting for Kerry or Mayo to win the All-Ireland football final?
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