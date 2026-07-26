E-scooter rider dies in crash with car overnight in Co Meath

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LAST UPDATE | 47 mins ago
THE DRIVER OF an e-scooter has died after a crash with a car in Navan, Co Meath, in the early hours of this morning.
The “unidentified man” was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said.
The crash occurred at around 1.45am. The man’s body was brought to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan.
The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, and passenger of the car, a man in his 20s, were both uninjured.
The road is currently closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or anyone who was travelling in the area between 1am and 1.45am.
In Tipperary, a man aged in his teens died after the car he was driving crashed at around 3.45am this morning. There were no other vehicles involved.
The crash took place on the L4101 at Lanespark, Ballynonty in Thurles.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to Waterford University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.
Gardaí said the coroner has been notified.
The road is currently closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
The two crashes are among of a number of road deaths and injuries this week. On Friday evening, a woman in her 50s died and a girl was brought to hospital in critical condition after a collision in Co Cavan.
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