In pics: Kerry and Mayo fans head to Croke Park ahead of All-Ireland Final

IT’S THE FINAL Sunday in July, also known as Reek Sunday, which is a centuries-old tradition where thousands of pilgrims travel to climb Croagh Patrick in Mayo.

However, it is not the only pilgrimage happening today.

Mayo football fans are heading to Croke Park in Dublin in the hope that their county will finally lift the Sam Maguire cup for the first time in 75 years.

It is said that Mayo have been suffering a decades-long curse preventing them from winning an All-Ireland football final, which originated when the 1951 All-Ireland winning Mayo team were travelling home after the final.

The team allegedly did not show due respect to a funeral along the way, resulting in a curse that Mayo would not win another All-Ireland until every member of the team had passed away.

Nonetheless, Mayo fans are hopeful that today will be their day, especially given that this is the first time ever that they will be in an All-Ireland final on Reek Sunday.

While Mayo football fans may not be trekking up Croagh Patrick, there is still a mountain to climb as Mayo take on Kerry from 3.30pm this afternoon.

Hopes are high for both The Kingdom and The Yew county, and fans have been snapped on their way to the match.

Here are some of the best shots we’ve seen online:

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Mayo supporters Caroline Fallon and Ciara Fallon ahead of the game Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Brogi the dog before the All-Ireland final.

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry supporter Michael Raggett from Ballymac ahead of the game Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 26/7/2026 Mayo vs Kerry Seamus Duffy, Manulla, Mayo

Mayo supporters and sisters Sophie, Ashley and Jane Gibbons from Shrule ahead of the game

GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 26/7/2026 Mayo vs Kerry Mayo supporters and sisters Sophie, Ashley and Jane Gibbons from Shrule ahead of the game

GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 26/7/2026 Mayo vs Kerry Mayo fan Fiadh Smyth

Kerry supporters Bronagh OConnor, Maria OSullivan, Sarah Fitzgerald and Enya Schmidt ahead of the game

Kerry supporter Micheal Cronin with his wife and Mayo supporter Majella Cronin ahead of the game Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Today, we asked you who you would like to see win the match between Mayo and Kerry. Head over to our daily poll to let us know.