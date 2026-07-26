Irishman's campaign for Disneyland Paris to include Irish language on popular ride pays off

AFTER TWO YEARS of campaigning, Disneyland Paris has introduced Irish language signs at its ride It’s a Small World.

The ride is a short boat cruise through a canal in the park, where almost 300 animatronic dolls sing the theme song in various languages. The dolls are dressed in traditional clothing from all over the globe, and signs proclaim ‘welcome’ and ‘goodbye’ in different languages.

Irishman Stuart McHugh, who runs social media accounts and a website dedicated to tips for visitors to Disneyland Paris, has been campaigning for the ride to also feature the Irish language on its signage, given the prominence of Irish-themed dolls and Irish involvement with the park.

“In It’s a Small World, when you go in first, you’re greeted by lots of languages: ‘bienvenue, wilkommen’, all these European languages, world languages, and we don’t have Irish,” he said.

“The Irish nation is represented by one of the first sets on the left as you go into It’s a Small World.”

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McHugh recorded his reaction as he entered the ride earlier this week after being informed that his campaign had paid off, and saw the two additional signs representing the Irish language.

On entry, a sign proclaiming “Fáilte” has been added, as well as one at the exit saying “Slán go Foill”.

McHugh told The Journal that he’s delighted the language has been added to the iconic ride, that opened with the park in 1992.

“The Irish language is a beautiful thing that’s ours. To see it represented in a place that I love, where millions visit every year, is really important to me, and I’d like to thank Disneyland Paris for making this update!”

He pointed to Irish hands’ key role in constructing the park, where Irish teams with specific skills were recruited to make the runaway train ride Big Thunder Mountain “as authentic as possible”.

“To this day, Irish influence at the resort is strong, with many talented performing, operational, and live entertainment cast members responsible for magic every day,” McHugh said.