Mayo stun Kerry to end 75-year wait for All-Ireland senior football glory

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ONE OF THE great quests in Irish sport and life has reached a joyous conclusion, Mayo have been crowned All-Ireland senior football champions after a painful wait of 75 years.
Andy Moran’s side have confounded people all summer and they did it once again on the biggest stage, overcoming a seven-point deficit after 16 minutes to stun favourites Kerry.
Mayo trailed 1-8 to 0-10 at the break and Darragh Beirne’s early second-half goal ignited their charge to claim a famous triumph.
More to follow…
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Written by Fintan O’Toole and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.
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