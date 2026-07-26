GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 26/7/2026 Mayo vs Kerry Mayo's Jack Coyne lifts the Sam Maguire Cup
HON MAYO

Watch: This is the moment that Mayo lifted the Sam Maguire Cup after a 75-year wait

While Kerry looked like they were going to force extra-time, Mayo prevailed during a nail-bitingly intense final 10 minutes to make history.
6.09pm, 26 Jul 2026
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MAYO ARE ALL-IRELAND football champions. 

While Kerry looked like they were going to force extra-time, Mayo prevailed during a nail-bitingly intense final 10 minutes to make history.

Andy Moran’s side defeated the odds and will take home the Sam Maguire Cup, a full 75 years since they last had the trophy. 

There were incredibly emotional scenes in Croke Park after the final whistle, with fans elated to witness the moment Mayo were crowned All-Ireland Senior Football champions, after 11 defeats in finals since their last success.

Here is the moment that captain Jack Coyne lifted the cup in Croke Park: 

People online are understandably thrilled for Mayo, with many posting that the win was deserved. 

 

Have a look at our photo piece from earlier of both Mayo and Kerry fans heading into Croke Park before the match.

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