Watch: This is the moment that Mayo lifted the Sam Maguire Cup after a 75-year wait

MAYO ARE ALL-IRELAND football champions.

While Kerry looked like they were going to force extra-time, Mayo prevailed during a nail-bitingly intense final 10 minutes to make history.

Andy Moran’s side defeated the odds and will take home the Sam Maguire Cup, a full 75 years since they last had the trophy.

There were incredibly emotional scenes in Croke Park after the final whistle, with fans elated to witness the moment Mayo were crowned All-Ireland Senior Football champions, after 11 defeats in finals since their last success.

Here is the moment that captain Jack Coyne lifted the cup in Croke Park:

75 years

11 finals

1 curse



AND NOW A 4TH TITLE



MAYO ARE FINALLY ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN.



📺 Watch on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player

📻 Listen on RTÉ Radio 1#SundayGame pic.twitter.com/raIvFxdscP — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 26, 2026

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People online are understandably thrilled for Mayo, with many posting that the win was deserved.

One and done. What a way to go for Kobe McDonald. Australia Friday, heaven today. #GAA — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) July 26, 2026

That sing song after Mayo winning in Croke Park would make you proud to be Irish. ☘️ — Rory McEvoy (@rorymcevoy) July 26, 2026

Holy Shit 🤯 Mayo are All-Ireland Champions. SO well Deserved. They are Finally going TOOO DAAA MOOON 🚀🌙 pic.twitter.com/rqb325cqVX — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) July 26, 2026

Im crying my eyes out.What a win. — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) July 26, 2026

Have a look at our photo piece from earlier of both Mayo and Kerry fans heading into Croke Park before the match.