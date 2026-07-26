'The wait is over. Sam is home' - Mayo captain Jack Coyne with acceptance speech for the ages

“NEVER STOP DREAMING. Stick your chest out and be proud to be from Mayo!”

Captain Jack Coyne with a sign-off to bring 75 years of pain to an end as Mayo were finally crowned All-Ireland football champions for the first time since 1951.

“The wait is over,” he added. “Sam is home. Maigh Eo abú.”

The Mayo corner-back then lifted the Sam Maguire as the Green and Red faithful roared their applause around him. An incredible moment to cap off a sensational comeback performance in Croke Park.

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After the early concession of a David Clifford goal in the first half, it looked like Kerry were on course to comfortably defend their All-Ireland title.

But Andy Moran’s side outworked the champions, and emerged with a 1-20 to 1-17 victory which included a superb goal from Darragh Beirne. Naturally, the mention of Moran’s name in Coyne’s speech brought the biggest cheer of the day.

"STICK YER CHEST OUT AND BE PROUD TO BE FROM MAYO."



Jack Coyne caps off one of the greatest captain's speeches of all time.



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“People have spoken about history, past experiences, pressure and everything that comes with wearing this jersey,” said Coyne. “For this group, it was about something much simpler. It was about representing this county and today, we did it with pride.

And as Coyne lifted the trophy, the crowd quickly found their voice for a historic rendition of ‘The Green And Red of Mayo’ to kickstart the celebrations.

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Written by Sinead Farrell and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.