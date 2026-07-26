Here's what happened today: Sunday

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Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

A picture of snowy peaks on Mount Olympus. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BERLIN: There was one dead and 29 injured with non-life threatening injuries in a van attack at a Berlin pride event yesterday evening.

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#PARIS: Disneyland Paris has added Irish language signage to the It’s a Small World ride after an Irish man campaigned for two years to get an cúpla focal included.

#UNESCO: D-Day landing beaches in the north of France and Mount Olympus in Greece are among several additions to the world heritage list this weekend.

PARTING SHOT

Picture shows Sinèad Danagher of Arthur’s (in lead at left) who was crowned champion of the Guinness 0.0 Bartenders' Race at The Liberties Festival 2026.

Dublin’s bartender race returned to the streets of Dublin 8 for the first time in more than 30 years this afternoon, marking the end of this year’s Liberties Festival.

Participants raced from The Lark Inn on Meath Street to The Liberty Belle on Francis Street carrying trays of Guinness 0.0 in plastic pint glasses.

Sinéad Danagher of Arthur’s won the race and received a unique stainless-steel trophy crafted using a section of a historic Guinness brewing kieve from Brewhouse 3 at St James’s Gate.