In pics: Mayo triumph in All-Ireland final

1. Mayo’s Jack Coyne lifts the Sam Maguire Cup

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

2. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kobe McDonald lift the Sam Maguire Cup

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. Kerry’s David Clifford and Seán O’Shea dejected after the match

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

4. A view of Mayo fans celebrating after the match

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

5. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald celebrates after the match

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

6. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne and Fenton Kelly celebrate after the match

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

7. Mayo manager Andy Moran and Aidan O’Shea celebrate after the match

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

8. Mayo’s Tommy Conroy celebrates after the match

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

9. Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue celebrates winning a free

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

10. A view of a Mayo fan

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

11. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

12. A view of Kerry fans during the match

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

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13. A view of Mayo fans celebrating

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

14. A young Mayo fan reacts after a missed chance

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

15. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald scores a point

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

16. Kerry’s Seán O’Shea

Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

17. Mayo’s Jack Livingston celebrates after his side score their first goal of the match

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

18. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

19. Mayo fans celebrate after Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

20. Kerry’s Joe O’Connor reacts after missing a kick

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

21. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kerry’s Mark O’Shea contest a high ball

Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

22. Mayo’s Bob Tuohy jostles with Kerry’s Joe O’Connor

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

23. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

24. Kerry’s Shane Murphy is tackled by Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor

Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

25. Kerry’s David Clifford shoots past Jack Livingston of Mayo to score his side’s first goal of the match

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

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