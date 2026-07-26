In pics: Mayo triumph in All-Ireland final

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1. Mayo’s Jack Coyne lifts the Sam Maguire Cup
2. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kobe McDonald lift the Sam Maguire Cup
3. Kerry’s David Clifford and Seán O’Shea dejected after the match
4. A view of Mayo fans celebrating after the match
5. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald celebrates after the match
6. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne and Fenton Kelly celebrate after the match
7. Mayo manager Andy Moran and Aidan O’Shea celebrate after the match
8. Mayo’s Tommy Conroy celebrates after the match
9. Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue celebrates winning a free
10. A view of a Mayo fan
11. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating
12. A view of Kerry fans during the match
13. A view of Mayo fans celebrating
14. A young Mayo fan reacts after a missed chance
15. Mayo’s Kobe McDonald scores a point
16. Kerry’s Seán O’Shea
17. Mayo’s Jack Livingston celebrates after his side score their first goal of the match
18. Mayo’s Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match
19. Mayo fans celebrate after Darragh Beirne scores his side’s first goal of the match
20. Kerry’s Joe O’Connor reacts after missing a kick
21. Mayo’s Jordan Flynn and Kerry’s Mark O’Shea contest a high ball
22. Mayo’s Bob Tuohy jostles with Kerry’s Joe O’Connor
23. A view of a Mayo fan celebrating
24. Kerry’s Shane Murphy is tackled by Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor
25. Kerry’s David Clifford shoots past Jack Livingston of Mayo to score his side’s first goal of the match
Written by The 42 and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.
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