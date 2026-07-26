Cycling

Quiz: How much do you know about the Tour de France?

The Tour started in Barcelona and ended today some 3,290 kilometres later at the Champs-Élysées.
10.01pm, 26 Jul 2026
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THE 113TH EDITION of the Tour de France came to an end today.

The Tour started in Barcelona on 4 July and ended today some 3,290 kilometres later at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

After 21 intense stages, Tadej Pogačar came out on top to claim the yellow winner’s jersey.

With another Tour ended, we want to test your knowledge of the famous road cycling race.

Stephen Roche was immortalised when he became the first - and only - Irish rider to win the Tour in 1987. But who was the first Irishman to win a stage at the Tour de France?
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Also Stephen Roche
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Sean Kelly

Shay Elliott
Martin Earley
Lance Armstrong was stripped of seven Tour titles for doping, but that's far from the only way to cheat at the Tour de France. Maurice Garin crossed the line first in 1904 but was disqualified five months later. What is he widely believed to have done?
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He paid off rivals
He deliberately knocked others off their bikes

He used a body double for parts of the race
He hopped on a train
The overall race leader is given the coveted yellow jersey. Why is it yellow?
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It was the founder’s favourite colour
It was the colour of the paper used by the race's founding newspaper

It symbolises the sun, since the race runs in summer
It was chosen at random
Only three men have won cycling's 'Triple Crown' and Stephen Roche did this in 1987 when he won the Tour de France, Road World Championship and the Giro d'Italia. Tour de France leaders wear yellow jerseys, but what colour goes to the Giro d'Italia leader?
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Pink
White

Polka dot
Blue
What is a "domestique"?
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A rider whose job is to support the team leader, not win personally
A rider who specializes in descending

The staff member who washes the cyclist's clothing
A rider competing in their home country
The Tour has finished on the Champs-Élysées in Paris most years, but had to finish elsewhere in 2024 due to the Paris Olympics. Where did it finish?
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Marseille
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Lyon

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Toulouse
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Nice
Who won last year's Tour de France?
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Florian Lipowitz
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Jonas Vingegaard

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Tadej Pogačar
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Oscar Onley
Greg LeMond’s margin of victory over French rider Laurent Fignon in the 1989 Tour was the smallest ever winning margin. What was the margin?
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8 seconds
38 seconds

1 minute and 8 seconds
1 minute and 38 seconds
What is the broom wagon?
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A vehicle following the race which picks up riders unable to make it to the finish
Lowest gear used on steep climbs

Vehicle used to clean the road ahead of every stage
Vehicle carrying spare bikes
‘The Badger’ Bernard Hinault won five Tours and was the last French rider to win the title. When was his, and France’s, last title?
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1975
1985

1995
2005
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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You scored out of !
Stephen Roche
Ireland's only Tour winner
Share your result:
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You scored out of !
Shay Elliott
The OG
Share your result:
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You scored out of !
'The Badger’ Bernard Hinault
France's last winner
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Lance Armstrong
Stripped of seven titles for using performance-enhancing drugs
Share your result:

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