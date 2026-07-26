Quiz: How much do you know about the Tour de France?

THE 113TH EDITION of the Tour de France came to an end today.

The Tour started in Barcelona on 4 July and ended today some 3,290 kilometres later at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

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After 21 intense stages, Tadej Pogačar came out on top to claim the yellow winner’s jersey.

With another Tour ended, we want to test your knowledge of the famous road cycling race.